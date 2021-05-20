I drive the speed limit in the far left lane, This may bother those who exceed the limit and pass me. But I have never had a car cross three lanes of traffic in front of me to make an exit. In addition, people who pass me and re-enter my lane continue on ahead giving me more than the two second stopping distance needed for safe driving.
Bear in mind all of those people are breaking the law regarding the posted speed limits. This allows me a certain degree of safety. Some tailgate, flashing lights or honking horns, hoping I will pull over. But its my car and I drive it safely and I don't regard their efforts.
I did question a good friend of mine, a Texas State Trooper, experienced in traffic safety and he told me the most inspiring words that I remember to this day. He said, "you have no obligation to help someone break the law." So, if you come upon a car doing the speed limit, Just go around and try to let him or her continue on the way. After all, they aren't the ones breaking the law and putting themselves and others in danger.
Drive safe.
