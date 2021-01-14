Walker County Commissioners and Judge Danny Pierce voted unanimously to propagate a lie. Their apparent contempt for truth is on full display. In doing so, they negate the most basic of values any honorable society instills in their children ... Honesty.
December 25, 1868 President Andrew Johnson issued to all Confederate soldiers "a full pardon and amnesty for the offense of treason against the United States.” From this Christmas Day proclamation it is clear, beyond any shred of doubt, that these soldiers were not patriots. There is no debate. No matter how well intentioned they thought themselves, in their own minds, to be-no matter that they may be our beloved relatives, they committed crimes against the United States.
That a monument to criminals stands on our courthouse grounds is an insult to law abiding citizens, makes a mockery of the processes of justice taking place inside the building and lays bare the fact that the citizens of Walker County, Texas swear no allegiance to the obvious truth of history. This monument dishonors our citizenry, but most egregiously does damage to the minds of our children who look to us to teach them the principle of honesty.
Where are our purveyors of truth ... church pastors? Where are their voices? Where are all of those charged with teaching our children the value of honesty- parents, teachers, school board members, Sunday school teachers, local government officials (city council and police officers)? Where are your voices? Tell our children the truth. Remove the monument to a museum, where it can be an illuminating historic artifact for educational purposes. Return our courthouse to a place that honors truth and justice.
A central attribute of character is honesty. May the good citizens of Walker County bear witness to the Truth. Our children are watching.
