Representative Beto O’Rourke has been criticized for his statement that Governor Abbott’s is “killing the people of Texas” with his policy of rescinding the mask mandated imposing fines for businesses that do not remove their mask requirements before a certain deadline. While it is easy to dismiss Beto’s comment has hyperbolic, as political rhetoric often tends to be, it may well be that we will look back upon his words as tragically prophetic.
While we all long to return to the normal conditions of before the pandemic, our leaders have an inalienable responsibility to ensure that this is done only under the safest possible conditions, including maintaining reasonable restrictions until an overwhelming majority of Texas citizens have been vaccinated. Governor Abbott is initiating his new in the context that Texas has reported zero new COVID-19 deaths in the state and lowest rates of new hospitalizations in months this week. However, rather than suggesting that masks are no longer necessary, these statistics actually show the mask mandate’s effectiveness in arresting COVID’s spread. Beto’s critics should consider that the situation remains subject to sudden change. With human lives on the line, what should conservative thinking be? The only rational approach can be to risk erring on the side of caution rather than putting the lives of Texans at risk.
An analogy that is all too familiar to physicians and health care providers is the infamous “silent killer” of many Americans, high blood pressure. Health care providers have commonly seen Americans in the emergency room with a heart attacks, strokes or kidney failure with a known risk factor of high blood pressure but ended up in the emergency room because they stopped taking their medications. Many of these cases were following the same logic as Governor Abbot. Rarely, do patients say they were unaware of their blood pressure problems. They know but often cease taking their blood pressure medicines against their doctor’s advice because they would like to think that the crisis has passed. Therefore, they convince themselves that their blood pressure is under control, and so no longer need take their medicine, with predictably tragic results.
They have ignored the fact that they felt better because they were taking their medicine, just as the mask mandate has led to Texas’s presently favorable COVID status. A small pill could have saved their lives or prevented lifelong disabilities, but it was just too much trouble to continue taking the pill, seeing their physician for monitoring their blood pressure and having labs drawn to monitor their kidney function. Or, they simply thought they knew better than the men and women who dedicated themselves to many years of studying based medicine.
These dedicated men and women have spent many days and hours studying this new pandemic COVID 19 just as others before them studied the deaths and disabilities caused by high blood pressure.
These heroes went to work to stop this pandemic and fulfill their oaths to attempt to save our lives. Some died treating the public, even those of the public who were ungratefully more concerned with a minor limitation of their personal rights than the lives of these brave hospital and medical office workers.
Many new practices were implemented and we made discoveries such as antibody therapies and when to ventilate and admit to hospital and when to send home.
But one of the best therapies was good hand washing, hygiene and protective gear such as masks.
Like that little blood pressure pill, masks have aided in saving lives.
Whether to wear masks or take medications, those decisions should be made exclusively by the medical experts. One day, we will be able to take off the masks, just like people will high blood pressure who are hypertensive due to obesity may be able to stop taking that little pill as they drop the weight. Some have hereditary blood pressure problems and may have to take the pill the rest of their lives.
Teachers and children with autoimmune diseases who take medications to lower their immune systems may have to wear masks much longer the rest of us. And I hope, people in the classroom with these children and dedicated people who labor to take care of our children will be allowed to wear masks to protect them.
Beto O’Rouke’s statement is no less valid just because we have fewer cases and deaths from COVID. Masks, like that little blood pressure pill, have aided in preventing deaths and disabilities. To discount a preventive measure until the doctors say it is safe may throw us back into the Emergency Rooms again.
