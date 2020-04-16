As I sit in the gymnasium amongst all the noise and sounds, I take inventory of yet another day under siege as this gloomy pandemic expands its reach. The sudden shock and impact of this pandemic is still being processed.
Prison was never considered normal by most people, the pandemic marks a redefining of normal for the prisoner. Officers are just as exposed as we are, if not more so, officers go about their duties with a thin cloth of fabric covering their nose and mouth.
Thes coverings are rendered ineffective with their haphazard use. There is always an A-for-effort. The longer this pandemic persists the higher the probability of the virus being introduced into the closed environment here at “The Walls.” The ultimate reality for the prisoner is the virus will pay him a visit. As I write this and read it back to myself it sounds so morbid.
The only experience I can compare to this would be how I felt in Mexican immigration as I waited to be banished from the country at the behest of the United States. Knowing all too well that American authorities would be waiting for my plane to arrive and promptly throw me in jail. I felt trapped as I do today in this pandemic.
I take some solace in the fact that the human spirit mandates that I must carry life's burdens from time to time, without any guarantees. This is precisely one of those moments in life’s journey.
