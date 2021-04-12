In life there are needs and wants. We have reached the point where our community needs the passage of the Huntsville Independent School District bonds. Academically, the district has taken steps in the right path in recent years, and the athletic department is doing great lead by Coach Rodney Southern. It is time to support and invest in our kids and the community’s future.
We have witnessed our city growth in the last 20 years, and it will continue its growth pace. The time is right to renovate and improve our HISD facilities to meet our city’s population growth, and requirements for up-to-date technology and safety. We cannot afford to continue to operate with limited space and outdated, high maintenance school facilities. The minimal financial burden that this bond will bring at all levels is a well worth investment for our community’s future needs.
Please vote Yes for Proposition A & B on May 1.
