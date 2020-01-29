A few things I remember before I forget.
In the late 50’s a kid named Elvis used to hang out at the B E Lyle Feed Mill while his dad loaded his rig for delivery in Tupelo Mississippi.
In the 60’s a new young president saying ‘ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country’….. and then my entire second grade class picking up trash in the neighborhoods of Austin for the next month…..and then that president got shot, and my whole second grade class cried like babies for a whole week.
In the early 60’s hearing a man say “I have a dream” and my dad went to Memphis and listened to that man speak and marched with him. Dr King was shot a few years later because he believed all men were created equal.
In the mid 60’s I used to get to stand on the sidelines of the University of Texas football games and practices cause my dad was a graduate assistant for Darrell Royal.
In the late 60’s and early 70’s I remember integration at my high school…… and I thought I had it hard….. I had no idea what hard was.
In the early 70’s we all drove older trucks to high school. With gun racks in the back window. With guns in them. And we left the keys in the floor bed and didn’t lock the trucks. And no one got shot.
In 1972 I thought I was gonna go to Viet Nam, and they canceled the draft and changed the drinking age to 18….. that was a dang good day J
In 1974 I drove to Huntsville. Finally decided to go to college. On the drive to Hunstville the news came on my am radio station that a man had broken out of prison and was killing people while he tried to escape. Carassco I think was his name.
In 1968 to the mid 90’s, I got to watch my dad be a head coach and an assistant coach for USA women’s track. I was never so proud to be an American.
I flunked out of SHSU in 76 and opened the Facemaker in 1977….still loving what I do after 42 years….. A true blessing in disguise.
I have been blessed to call Hunstville home since 1974. My dad taught me many life lessons and I pray God allows me to pass those down to my kids, and my students, and my co-workers, even though often I fail. Here’s the last thing he taught me…………….love my country, treat all men as equal, a man in uniform is my authority, never hit a woman, never quit, and not everyone makes the team. In 2020 I want to do better…. Much to improve on as we still live in the greatest country in the world,
God is good!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.