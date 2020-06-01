"We can be an example to America and other cities." From your lips to God's ears, Mayor Brauninger. In the meantime, God helps those who help themselves. You ask, "Should I be doing more?"
Well, here are two concrete things we can do right here in Home Sweet Huntsville: 1. Outfit police officers with body cameras. This is for their protection, as well as that of the public they interact with. 2. Require law enforcement to undergo de-escalation training. These two steps will help ensure that the George Floyd tragedy is never repeated here.
And here's a bonus step: You say, "I’ve always believed that we have a good relationship with all our people in our city." Have you asked different groups whether that's true for them? I'm asking for real. If not, consider meeting with black/Latino/etc. churches, communities, schools, and businesses and listening to their experiences.
Mayor Brauninger, you are sworn to represent all Huntsville citizens. I know you are up to the task.
