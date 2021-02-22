When the pandemic shortened the Southland Conference basketball schedule, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team’s regular-season matchup with Sam Houston State was eliminated. We could meet next month in Katy at the Southland tournament, and hopefully we’ll meet in future non-conference games, but now is the appropriate time for me to express our appreciation for the relationship we’ve had with Bearkat basketball and the SHSU Athletics Department.
During my 22 seasons at Northwestern, I have coached against Bob Marlin and my friend Jason Hooten. Our games carried a special level of intensity. We had some great battles, some epic games, and created lifelong memories.
I want to extend special appreciation to Coach Hooten and his staff, along with others like athletics director Bobby Williams and the now retired Paul “PR” Ridings, the longtime sports information director. The scoretable crew was always great to work with, which is not something to be taken for granted in our game. I always looked forward to seeing my friends on the Bearkats’ broadcast team, Kooter Robertson and the late, great Leroy Wilkerson. They made our meetings a special pleasure.
On behalf of my staff and program, and the Northwestern State family, I wanted to express our gratitude and share our admiration for our friends at Sam Houston State, past and present.
