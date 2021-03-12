A few years ago, I attended a Huntsville ISD school board meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, the agenda allowed those in attendance to come forward and offer public comments. Among the few members of the audience who rose to do so, I watched a young teenage girl stand up and approach the podium and microphone. I listened as she described something that was almost unbelievable. Some facilities at her school were so dilapidated that students were not even allowed to use or enter them out of legitimate safety concerns.
I later learned, as The Huntsville Item recently reported, the auditorium at Mance Park Middle School has been officially condemned for eight years! Moved by genuine concern, this young girl spoke of the frustration and logistical hardships in trying to be involved in programs the school offered with no usable space to participate in them. She asked that the school board please address the physical condition of the school and help her and her classmates be able to feel confident that their learning environment could take care of their needs.
The 2021 HISD bond proposals are not indulgent luxuries. They are essential updates and renovations that make the campuses in our school district functional and usable again. Even the proposed athletic structures provide venues that are currently absent from our district. The high school baseball and softball teams travel to city-owned facilities for practices and games. Sam Houston State University’s Bowers Stadium hosts HISD’s home football games and important events such as graduation. Providing facilities and making existing spaces and structures usable again is part of our responsibility as a community to provide for our students, teachers, and staff.
Taking care of this core group of Huntsville makes life better for everyone here, as the products of our public school system become our future. Voting yes to the HISD Bond Proposals benefits everyone with very little cost. It is projected that the average homeowner will see a tax increase of around $6.00 per month. And those homeowners who are 65 or older and have a homestead exemption will have no tax increase at all. In an age when, unfortunately, choices on decisions like these are often made with a “what’s in it for me?” perspective, this is easy. There is so much good in these proposals for everyone.
