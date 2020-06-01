In response to "Huntsville mayor addresses violence around the country, calls for unity":
Huntsville was founded by and revolves around Sam Houston, whose life is glamorized and whitewashed to paint him as a "kind" slaveowner, complete with a 70 foot statue of him at our visitors' center.
His grave is smack-dab in the middle of a predominantly black neighborhood (when I first moved to town, well-meaning white ladies told me to avoid the neighborhood because it is "not good" and "colorful"). Just a few blocks away, outside our courthouse, is a Civil War "memorial" to "Our Confederate Patriots" that was donated and erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1956, almost 100 years after the war ended. Our town's economy and employment is a direct beneficiary of the mass incarceration of black men. Our city was literally founded on racism and our city's entire identity is enmeshed in the maintenance of systems of racism.
When our mayor says, "I do not believe what we see happening in our country is a matter of funding, or monetary issues, or social programs, as it is a matter of the heart and being better at loving each other," I believe that he means well, but that the impact of his words are more important than intent.
I ask that Mayor Brauninger and other individuals in city leadership positions to do the work necessary to learn about systemic racism and develop specific, measurable actions to help dismantle racism in Huntsville.
