In a Democratic society the main responsibility of its citizens is to vote. By voting citizens determine how they want their country to be run and by whom. To keep our elections honest requiring an I.D. would seem to be a very reasonable requirement. It is also reasonable to expect that most citizens today would have an I.D., in one form or another, from the accepted list of I.D.’s that Texas accepts for voting, which are, Texas Driver’s license issued by the DPS, Texas election identification issued by the DPS, personal I.D. card issued by the DPS, a license to carry a concealed handgun, U.S. military I.D., U.S. citizenship certificate, and a U.S. passport.
This of the following list of things citizens do every day that require and I.D.
To buy alcohol, cigarettes, open a bank account, make a cash deposit into your own bank account, apply for food stamps, apply for welfare, apply for Medicaid, apply for Social Security, apply for a job, rent/buy a house, apply for a mortgage, drive a car, rent a car buy a car, fly on a commercial airline, get married, purchase a gun, rent a hotel room, apply for a hunting license, apply for a fishing license, buy a cell phone, buy an “M” rated video game, purchase certain cold medicines, an under certain conditions to enter a National Park and State Park. I am sure there are many more.
None of these things are as important as voting.
After looking at this list about the only people would not need or have an I.D. would be people who have died.
Why would anyone be opposed to keeping our voting system honest?
