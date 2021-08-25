I have a serious question for your readers. The Biden Administration is telling all citizens you must get the COVID shot. They are even threating mandates for every citizen to be given the COVID shot. If it is some important that every citizen be given the shot why is this same requirement not being enforced at our southern borders?
The Biden Administration has opened our borders, but with no concern for the health of its citizens. Why is not everyone entering our country not required to have the shot? Even at the turn of the 20th century, when immigrants were coming into the U.S. by the tens of thousands, they still had to pass a health inspection. If they had any illness they were not allowed into the U.S.
The two answers I have are:
1. The shots are not as important as we are being told, or
2. They are allowing these illegal immigrants to enter without the requiring the shot to spread the disease even faster in the U.S.
I would love to hear other readers logic behind what is happening on our border.
