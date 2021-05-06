Landslide support for our bond issue is the exclamation point on a new era of progress in the Huntsville school system. So many have worked long and hard for our children. The teachers, administrators, office, school board, parents, maintenance, transportation and security staffs, coaches, volunteers, and supporting businesses have all played key roles in the process.
The start of this current groundswell of success was the arrival of Dr. and Mrs., Scott and Donna Sheppard. Their dynamism has infused all of us with renewed energy for seeing our kids develop to their fullest potential.
From the taxpayers all to the way up to the front office ... Thank You! This is not demonstrating and protesting. This is real community activism. And today, we are more proud of our Huntsville than ever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.