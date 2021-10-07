The border is secure and presents no threat.
The crime wave is not due to political cuts.
The proposed $5 trillion is essential spending.
The tax increase will affect only the rich.
Corporate taxes will not cut wages and increase prices.
The national debt will not increase due to this “investment.”
The inflation is temporary and not from tax and spend.
The generals didn’t recommend troops to cover the Afghanistan exit.
The Taliban will not kill our supporters and use our equipment for terrorism.
China is a competitor, not a threat.
Increasing our dependence on governmental control is a good thing.
Are you old enough to remember JFK cutting taxes to stimulate the economy and jobs, while bringing down the inflation rate? Or Bill Clinton supporting law and order and reform of the lifetime welfare of LBJ’s great society? Is Washington now under the control of the radical left with no room for moderates like these? Is this alternate reality what we really want from our country?
As the children of America’s greatest generation fade away, the young will chart our nation’s course. Ben Franklin said 200 years ago, “Now it’s yours if you can keep it.”
