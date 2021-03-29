Our students, their families, the teachers, the city leader, and the business community are solidly in support of the school bond issue. But many like me, and maybe you, have only heard in passing about the dynamic improvements in academic achievement, the alternate pathways to success, the arise to read program, the drama department’s triumphs, the world class military marching band, the amazing performances in sports, and so many other positive steps forward taken. We, the unattached might say, “ So why take on millions of dollars of debt?”
Here’s why. Outdated facilities are sadly embarrassingly, and even dangerously inadequate. We desperately need design and space for modern teaching techniques and for the growth that we see all around us. We need proper security and working conditions for our students and teachers. We need energy efficiency. And maybe most of all, we need facilities that are a source of community pride and an attraction for the high wage businesses that have hesitated to move here because of our schools.
Ok, good reasons, but how are we going to pay for all this? The independent is ten cents per $100 of valuation. That is something in the neighborhood of $200 per year for most homes. The building we see everywhere, and the coming end of the shopping center property tax abatement will decrease that number. In my mind, five bucks a week is a great investment future of our kids and, therefore, our community.
So we are growing, why not wait until we grow some more? No, we need this yesterday, and interest rates are at historic lows. They can only go up along with construction costs.
But $35 million for a stadium? This is a shocker for a twentieth century guy, but I can only tell you that this actually is a multi-purpose sports complex which will be able to accommodate community activities. I look at this as a quality of life extra, like the extra shot of espresso in that five dollar weekly cup of coffee I’m going to give up to pay for my share.
With federal spending out of control this is the only thing I can vote against! True, but every dime of this will be spent here under ouR control. A no vote is really a vote against ourselves and especially our children. If we turn down this opportunity, won’t our dynamic teachers and administration look toward other, more supportive communities. And won’t the thriving companies moving to Texas take their high wages elsewhere?
At my age, with nobody connected to, my focus is on the legacy of this watershed moment in Huntsville history. I earnestly hope you agree, because our votes will ensure the future of our kids, our schools, and our city.
