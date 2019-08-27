I feel compelled to respond to the letter to the editor from Mr. Karr regarding Huntsville Memorial Hospital. The argument that because there are other medical institutions in our vicinity with better grades from the insurance conglomerate means we should shut it down is a frightening thought. Should we next close the public schools that don’t score A’s? That as well would lower Mr. Karr taxes. For each disgruntled patient or family who writes to the paper, there are many more who have been pleased with their care and understand how critical it is to have a hospital in this community.
Although there are some higher-level services that do require going out of town, I would like to encourage our citizens to use the local hospital when the service is offered. In my thirty-three years of practicing here, both my wife and I have had surgeries here, and our local grandchildren have been delivered here, all with outstanding service and outcomes. I hear a higher percentage of complaints from my patients who are cared for out of town, as they lose personal touch that really facilitates healing.
Besides the trauma to those losing jobs, the damage to recruitment for SHSU and other local businesses, and a loss of one of our 10 largest employers, I would remind us all that it is best when communities take care of their own whenever possible. HMH is fighting a battle on many sides, such as getting paid less than larger hospitals for identical services, higher prices for drugs and other goods than larger buyers, as well as some poor financial decisions made by those in charge previously. Let’s not add a hostile community to the mix.
Lawrence H. Wells, M.D.
Huntsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.