This letter is in response to Steve Chapman’s commentary “A court’s extreme view of the Second Amendment” in the May 11th issue of The Item and Dave McNeely’s commentary “Regulation needed to vote, but not for pistol on your belt” in the May 13th issue of The Item.
How would Mr. Chapman feel if the government set substantive requirements for writing newspapers or magazine articles? How about a government license with a fee to attend a political meeting?
Is Mr. McNeely aware that 20 states already have Constitutional Carry (what Democrats call permitless carry”) and that not one of them have reported significant problems? Vermont’s Constitutional Carry is by far the oldest, going all the way back to 1776.
Among the Bill of Rights, the Second Amendment is the only one with the works “shall not be infringed” in it. Unfortunately, it has easily been the most infringed, dating back to the 1820s when southern states passed laws to disarm African Americans and other people of color.
