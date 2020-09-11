The following is a letter I wrote to four Sam Houston State University higher staff and faculty members on June 29. More than two months later, not one of those four has responded to my letter.
As an alumnus of SHSU, and a donor for many years, I feel my opinion should matter. I was, and still am, personally offended by the remarks of Kristin Henze. The SHSU provost, history department, College of Humanities and Social Science and human resources have chosen not to respond to my letter in private, so I have decided to share my views with the community through The Huntsville Item.
“The Huntsville Item ran a story in the June 20-21 edition with the headline “Calling for Removal”, regarding the monument on the Walker County Courthouse grounds, in memory of Walker County war dead, killed in the Civil War. One of your faculty, Kristin Henze, of the SHSU History Department, was quoted extensively in support of removal of this monument, which has stood since 1956.
Sam Houston State University has long been a pillar of the Huntsville community, as an institution of higher learning, and a major employer. In past decades, many of the faculty were role models, to whom the community looked, for wisdom and guidance. Ms. Henze’s remarks were instead, racist and inflammatory, and have no place in our public discourse, especially made by a representative of Sam Houston State University. I question whether she was selected by the SHSU administration to represent the University’s History Department concerning “white supremacy.”
I am appalled that any professor of history would support the tearing down of historical statues. The removal of historical statues has preceded take-overs by many socialist and communist regimes, both in ancient and modern history. One has only to look at Venezuela, once an economic powerhouse and model of democracy, now in chaos under a socialist dictator who destroyed historical monuments. Germany went down this same path under Hitler, as did Russia in the Bolshevik revolution.
History is extremely important, not only to our current citizens, but to future generations. Removal of the Civil War monument from the courthouse square would be just another attempt to “erase” historical facts from existence. If a statue or monument is removed, in an attempt to appease one group of citizens, another, likely larger, group will be angered by this action. It would not aid in “unifying” our community, but rather would magnify and inflame disunity.
Members of the Sam Houston State University faculty are primarily from outside our community. They are here as employees of the state university system, funded by taxpayer dollars, and should play no role in sowing discord in our community. Shame on Ms. Henze for using her position to do just that. Surely all faculty contracts prohibit inflammatory public statements “on behalf of the University” without approval at the highest level. If Ms. Henze spoke out without requisite approval, she should be removed from her position and terminated.
Henze’s remarks demonstrate a remarkable and disgusting lack of respect for our nation and our history. I hate to think that our current students are being exposed to someone so negative and venomous in her assessment of our country. Anyone who thinks they have been “victimized” by having been born in the United States has missed a lot of World History classes. Only in the United States have past wrongs been corrected, even those requiring the bloodshed of war, to better our nation. Only in the United States, can anyone who chooses to, overcome the circumstances of their birth, and rise to the highest levels of a profession. Looking back at our history should be an inspiration to move forward toward success. Looking back as an excuse to remain a “victim” cheapens the sacrifices of our past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.