In a recent letter to the editor, Dennis Beal alleged that Nia Williams, Marjean Creager, Aaron Hyams, and George Oliver (who recently wrote letters to the Item editor) thought that “mustering the same 12 people week after week to relentlessly hound and demand that our elected officials do what this radical minority [wanted]” would lead to the Walker County Commissioners Court voting to remove the confederate monument from the courthouse grounds.
As a citizen of Walker County who attended almost every Walker County Commissioners Court meeting during citizens input from 22 June through 21 December, I must correct Mr. Beal. Many of us spoke week after week, but we were not a minority at all. Over those 6 months, 47 DIFFERENT citizens of Walker County spoke publicly during citizens input to advocate for removal of the monument while 7 spoke in favor of keeping the monument. We are a group of diverse citizens who have not promoted a radical agenda of any kind--unless love, equality and justice are radical.
The 47 individuals who spoke publicly in favor of removing the monument are: Amanda Louie, Kathleen Willliams, Brian Graiser, Jennifer Boland, George Oliver, Nia Williams, Heather Robbins, Mari Montgomery, Joshua Hulsley, Claudia Garcia, Crystal Brown, Madison Schackmuth, Eli Bivens, Erin Owens, Jules Williams III, Aaron Hyams, Jessica Elkayam, Olivia Schroeder, Karin Olson Williams, Jeffery Littlejohn, Jules Williams II, Craig Henderson, Zachary Doleshal, Crickett Diaz, Jason Copes, Jack Wagamon, Jeffery Gardner, Chris Parish, Benjamin Hall, Chris Tyson, Darren Grant, Blair Buhman, Paul Tow, Servanie Sessions, John Rhine, Connie Heiland, J Paxton Adams, Callista Garcia, James Olson, Rebecca Garcia, Richard Watkins, Donnie Harrison, Carolyn Moore, Terry Thibodeaux, Martin Malandro, Andie Ho, and Vicki DellaSperanza Hernandez.
Over the same time period 7 individuals addressed the court in favor of the leaving the monument in place: Sue Hardy, LeeRoy Lance, Rodger Walters, Clara Malak, Dale Morningstar, Mary Miller, Lance Kelly.
We continued to visit the court over 6 months in an effort to educate and persuade our commissioners (most of whom declined to wear masks during this pandemic, even during a mask mandate in public spaces), but were not successful. After 6 months, Judge Pierce finally put the monument issue on the agenda. Interestingly enough, when the item finally came to a vote at the end of a long meeting, the judge and commissioners spent 2 minutes and 21 seconds discussing this item--from the announcement of the agenda item to the vote. Two minutes and 21 seconds after unprecedented public interest. It certainly appeared that they came to their decision behind the scenes, possibly violating the Texas Open Meetings Act. Commissioner White made the motion to leave the monument in place and remarked that the “majority of people I talk to say leave it”. Commissioner Henry agreed and described those who he talks with as “not the kind of people who get out in the community and be ?bolsterous or anything, but they’re good upstanding citizens.” Judge Pierce stated that “the monument doesn’t belong to us” and that he lives in a Black neighborhood and his Black neighbors are “behind me 100%.” Commissioner Kuykendall added that there are Black neighborhoods in every precinct, and he was “yet to have one person from that community come forward.”
Wow. Look at the names of people who spoke publicly to the court. These are “good upstanding citizens” too, the kind with the courage to come forward publicly. Many are people of color so I’m not sure why the commissioner stated that he was “yet to have one person from ‘THAT’ community” come forward. I wish Judge Pierce and our commissioners could at least wonder and reflect upon why people of color may choose against coming forward to a court of 5 white men in 2020, even neighbors.
Judge Pierce recently spoke at a virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr celebration during which he said, “Dr. King afforded us—all of us—an opportunity to recognize our shortcomings and a way to make them better…May we all help heal our country & get back to one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.” I wish that our elected county officials could recognize in themselves their shortcoming, their failure to recognize the negative impact of this monument which greets all who enter our courthouse seeking justice. Judge Pierce invited us all to “get back to one nation under God”. Since “Confederate Patriots” (an oximoron) divided our “one nation”, it makes sense to remove this monument which honors them and allow the wounds inflicted by the confederate values of our once divided country and the further oppression sought by those who placed the monument in 1956 to heal.
We respectfully spoke to the court hoping that they could stretch themselves to understand. Instead they listened more to those who did not have enough courage to speak publicly and who exist in their personal circles. On the very day that the Robert E. Lee statue was removed from the U.S. Capitol, our commissioners voted to keep the monument to “Confederate Patriots” outside our courthouse. This decision was not shocking to those of us who are aware of Walker County’s sluggish history of embracing civil rights, but disappointing, to say the least.
May the conversation continue. And may we truly embrace the opportunity to heal our county and our nation from the stains of past and present injustice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.