I am Joseph M. Kirkland, graduate of HHS Class of 1959, graduate of SHSU Class of 1962, 1975 Ph.D. graduate of TCU in Ft. Worth and a U. S. Army officer. I am here to speak on behalf of the tree ordinance to protect the beauty of Huntsville and its community.
In my youth, I lived on the high plains of Kansas where trees were not native. The trees there were planted by the pioneers who settled there. Most farmers planted trees as soon as they could, for the protection from the wind and weather, and for the shade and benefit of having trees in their yard. They moved from sod houses and dugouts as soon as they could. As late as the middle of the 20th century, there were still a few families living in sod houses. Now, the trees are still there.
In my adulthood, I worked in colleges and universities across the state of Texas, from Kingsville to Ft. Worth, from Uvalde to Borger, from Pasadena to Orange. In those places trees were important, even if they were not the beautiful trees I grew up with in Huntsville.
In Southwest Texas, Uvalde is known as a tree city. You will have to drive around the live oak tree in the street if you ever visit Vice President John Nance “Cactus Jack” Garner’s House and Museum. In Uvalde, streets have live oaks in the middle of the street because they are so important. It is better to keep the 100–200-year-old live oak and route the street around it.
I worked at Frank Phillips College in Borger in 1988-89 when the mini-series based on Larry McMurtry’s Lonesome Dove came out. The movie was filmed in three locations: near Del Rio, and New Mexico. Lonesome Dove and the Arkansas River were filmed on Moody Ranch near Del Rio. Adobe Walls, which is near Borger, was filmed in New Mexico. The folks in Borger were upset at the Adobe Walls scene because there was a tree there. In the 1874 timeframe, there were no trees on the Canadian River and at Adobe Walls. Now trees planted by the settlers are up and down the Canadian River and Adobe Walls.
When I was in the Army and stationed in Germany in 1964-66, the U.S. paid damages for every German tree destroyed. We didn’t just pay for the tree. We paid for the tree and all the trees it might produce. I have walked along the remaining earthworks—similar to those at Vicksburg and Fort Donnelson—of the western front of the Roman Empire near Friedberg, Germany, the forests still covering the land as always.
There has never been a time when protecting our trees and forests is so important. I still ache when I drive to Bastrop and see the damage caused by the fire of 2011. For us to protect our beautiful Huntsville and Walker County, we should protect our trees.
If we destroy our oaks and pines and wait for lesser trees to grow, we will not be here. Huntsville will lose its charm and we will begin to resemble those cramped, box-like subdivisions off of the Hardy Toll Road around Spring and across the state.
If we clear cut and buy into such chicanery, we are guilty of becoming what H. L. Mencken said of the south in the 1920’s, we will be the Sahara of the beaux arts.
I conclude by reading, Joyce Kilmer’s Trees:
Trees
I think I shall never see
A poem as lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against earth’s sweet flowing breast;
A tree looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree may in Summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
