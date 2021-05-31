I am writing this letter to add some details regarding my reason for wanting to relocate the new city hall near the new Huntsville Police Station on Highway 2821. The Item has been accurate in its reporting of the issue, but I do not believe that the Item has furnished sufficient detail on the matter.
It was originally planned to remodel city hall in its present location with the bond money that was approved by Huntsville voters in 2016. It was planned to add a second floor to city hall in order to handle future growth of our city. After the engineers reviewed the situation in detail, they determined that the foundation of the present city hall would not support a second floor. Their recommendation was to completely demolish the present city hall and build an entirely new building. The new building would be constructed at the location of the present city hall, but since we were having to build an entirely new building, it was decided that a third floor would be added to really prepare our city hall for future growth that is coming and will continue to come. The construction of the third floor would be paid from reserve money which the city has and would not require any tax increase. In discussions of this new construction, it was stated that the new city hall in the present location would have restricted parking because of the size of the new building.
One of our council members suggested that the city purchase the old Ella-Smithers Memorial Hospital which would have to be demolished and used for additional parking for the new city hall. The hospital property contains approximately 2.1 acres of land. The hospital would cost the city $2 million and an additional $500 thousand (estimate) in demolition costs.
I suggested that the new city hall be placed near the new police department where the city has approximately 40 acres of land which are not encumbered for any particular use at this time. The land was purchased by the city a couple of years ago, specifically to have the new police department building placed on that property. The reason that there are still 40 acres left is because the city obtained a very good deal (less than $1 million) on the property and it is located near the county jail and the municipal court. Building the city hall on that property would not cost the city any additional costs for the land and the city hall personnel could remain in the old city hall until the new one was finished. In addition, there would be no restrictions on the parking. The plan for the city hall personnel if the new city hall is built at the same location is for them to move to the old police department while the new city hall is being built in the present location. This relocation would be additional expense to the taxpayers.
If the new city hall was built on Highway 2821, the old city hall building and property could be sold to offset the cost of the construction of the new one, and possibly put back on the tax roll, depending on the buyer.
It has been stated that a city hall should be in the central part of a town and I do not disagree with that, except to construct the new building at the present location, would generate added costs to the taxpayers, especially if the old hospital would have to be purchased. The location on Highway 2821 is only 2 miles from the present location. I do not believe Huntsville citizens would be opposed to traveling those additional 2 miles if it meant saving a significant amount of money.
My sole reason for suggesting that the new city hall be placed near the new police department building is because of the cost savings to the citizens of Huntsville. I do not believe in spending the taxpayers’ money if there are other options to be considered.
