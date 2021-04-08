We had the privilege of raising our children in Huntsville. My brother, Joe Clements, also raised his family here.
Huntsville Independent School District provided our kids an excellent academic foundation for life, ongoing support and remarkable memories. We believe there comes a time to give back and invest in our kids and the community’s future. We think the time is now. Our children are our future and we must provide them with the facilities, technology and safety that will help them be successful. Equally important this will enable us to provide more financial support to retain our teachers. We need to step up.
Financially this is the best time for all of us to get the best deal for our investment in our kids. Please join us in voting yes on the HISD Bond Election on May 1 or through early voting April 19-27.
Remember our kids, our voice, their future and our choice.
