Huntsville before the Civil War was the cultural, educational and political center of the State of Texas. Jan was descended from a long line of highly educated and talented people from South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama who moved to Huntsville in the 1840’s and 1850’s, including Dr. Joshua Allen Thomason who arrived with his entourage in 1854.
Our family didn’t move to Huntsville until nearly 100 years later in 1950, but were fortunate to have built our home on the next block from the Cole home so I had the pleasure of growing up with Jan, and of course climbing magnolia trees, fishing in the park and learning from and admiring Jan who was five years my senior.
Her depth of knowledge and talents were multifaceted, and I tried to emulate her musical abilities and failed and her linguistic abilities and failed until we had the good fortune to visit her in Paris in 1964. She drove a Triumph TR3 convertible and I was thrilled, scared and astounded at her ability to negotiate Parisian traffic with the skill of an Italian race car driver.
I had failed Spanish in High School but Jan’s command of the French language inspired me to become multi-lingual, which no doubt saved my life from coming home from Viet Nam in a body bag. My initial orders as a young Second Lieutenant was to go to “Jump School” at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, then Jungle Warfare School in Panama and then straight to Viet Nam where the average 2nd Lt. lasted as little as 16 minutes on the battle field.
By the time I was commissioned in 1970, I had mastered French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish and thus was able to convince the military authorities that I would be more valuable to the army as a Strategic Communications Crypto Officer on the Italian Riviera than in the jungles of Viet Nam. So, I thank Jan Cole for being my inspiration to succeed in at least one of her many talents, which I believe saved my life.
“Thank you Jan. I will be forever grateful.”
As far as attempting to emulate her musical abilities, I was a miserable failure. I could never master even the clarinet, much less the piano, flute, guitar or any of the other dozens of musical instruments that Jan could play with precision.
There have been very few genuine “Renaissance women” in Huntsville’s history and I can think of very few alive today that even come close to her broad range of intellectual and artistic pursuits.
Having been furthermore inspired by Jan as a great intellect and talented female my search for a wife that could compare to Jan’s wit, and genius finally led me to Sue Bennett at LSU in 1965, which was the year after our trip to Paris to visit Jan.
Sue and I have enjoyed our friendship with Jan ever since we returned to Huntsville from military service in Italy in 1974, and thus we will miss her dearly after 45 years of being her friend and neighbor.
Jan was gracious, kind, loving, hospitable, and always ready to help at the drop of a hat. She helped us produce educational materials used in schools by composing original music and playing it to accompany the educational filmstrips and videos to make them more lively and interesting to students.
Huntsville was blessed to have had her with us for as long as father time allowed. She will be greatly missed not only by Sue and me but all of Huntsville’s citizens who have been blessed by her friendship and inspired by her talents as a true Renaissance woman.
—George H. Russell, Huntsville
