I am a fan of mobile food units. My business travels have taken me to cities, such as Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and others where mobile food outlets have long been a way of life, and those cities are more vibrant and fun for their presence.
That’s why I have been excited to see the growth of such entrepreneurial activities in Huntsville. I have not been to all of them, but I am glad for them to be there. I also am glad we have a growing number of traditional restaurants offering a variety of foods.
I also accept that mobile food units should be regulated. They are in other cities. But when the regulations move in the direction of making it impossible for them to operate, that’s another thing.
Huntsville City Council is considering a mobile food unit ordinance that, for the most part, makes sense and fits within the city’s obligation to look after the health, safety and welfare of citizens. Mobile food outlets, for instance, certainly should be subject to the same health requirements overall as firmly fixed traditional restaurants.
But, a couple of pieces within the proposed ordinance are cause for concern, even though as I understand it existing mobile food outlets at the moment of passage would be exempted.
First, restrooms. Most cities require access to restrooms within a reasonable distance of the food truck or van. However, in many of these cities – Portland is an example – that is in the form of public restrooms. This proposed ordinance would require a Huntsville operator to do one of two things – have a fixed, plumbed restroom or permitted access to such within 300 feet.
It would seem counterintuitive to require that a mobile food facility be “moveable” upon demand yet anchored by a restroom. It also seems unlikely that property owners within 300 feet would turn their bathrooms over to the public, or even be available at hours corresponding to a mobile food unit’s. The ordinance would ban, and I understand this, portable potties. But, would the world end if a mobile unit had no restroom, as long as it had hand sanitizing provisions?
The really unsettling piece of this proposal is that a mobile unit operator “shall not conduct business within two hundred (200) feet of the primary entrance of an open and operating food service establishment. This distance may be reduced upon receiving written, notarized permission from the owner of said establishment.”
This seems a serious overstepping of government authority. If I am a doctor and want to open and office, do I need permission of any doctor within 200 feet of my proposed office; if I wish to open a hardware store within 200 feet of another one, must I get permission; if, in fact, I want to open a traditional restaurant next door to another restaurant, must I get permission? The answer is “no.” So why this requirement for a mobile food outlet? I can only assume it comes at the request of existing restaurants who would rather stifle competition than improve their own operations and offerings to face it.
There is no question that mobile food units should be subject to regulation, but should they be subject to punitive regulation that in essence stifles their ability to exist, and regulation that to a degree contains contradictory language that makes compliance further difficult if not impossible? In my opinion, no.
