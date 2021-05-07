On behalf of our students, staff, and all Hornet families, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for your resounding support of the Huntsville ISD 2021 bond proposals, and the passage of both Proposition A and Proposition B.
Having been more than 23 years since the last successful bond measure was passed to invest in our public schools, your overwhelming approval will allow us to move forward with critical changes and upgrades that will benefit generations of students and our entire community for many years to come. We would also like to share our appreciation to the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee members for their commitment and valuable input in creating a comprehensive package and recommendation to the Board. Lastly, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all supporters who hosted presentations, put out signs, handed out informational cards and brochures, encouraged voter participation, and helped to inform the community about the bonds and their potential impact.
This bond package was developed in a collaborative and transparent manner. The management of the bond projects will be just as transparent. Community members will soon be able to follow the progress of bond projects at https://www.huntsville-isd.org. While the bond election is over, our work never ends. So, let us take this opportunity to ask you ahead of time to “pardon our dust” as we begin making long overdue improvements and renovations across the district and continue on our mission of Building for our Champions!
Thank you again for your incredible support and investing in the future of HISD! Sting ’em!
