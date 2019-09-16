The Huntsville Item is to be commended for it's editorial and letter to the State Attorney General concerning the Hospital Corporation. Furthermore, it's time for the taxpayers of Walker County to stand up and plow the road.It's sad that we've come to the point where the public's only protection from the failure of the Hospital District manger's to perform their fiduciary duties is to enlist the attorney generals office for help.
The district has forgiven millions in rent payments along with millions in cash to the hospital corporation under the guise of keeping the hospital open while all along the Corporation was heading to bankruptcy court for protection.The district must be first inline at the bankruptcy hearings to collect these funds from whatever assets the corporation has without exception.
No negotiated deal by the district to forgive these debts because of license transfers or any other excuses. The district wishes to increase taxes by 8% with more tax increases over the coming years along with issuing bonded debt of an undisclosed amount. The attorney general's office is required by law to review and approve any bond sale to protect all taxing entities in the state in case of a default.
We cannot simply wait any longer and hope for the best in the future. The taxpayers of Walker County taxpayers must insist that before any new contract is approved by the hospital district that the attorney general be made a third party to the negotiations with final approval of any agreement.That's the very least the district can do to ensure transparency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.