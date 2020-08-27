$2.7 million for 156 acres equals to $17.3 thousand per acre, along Interstate 45. That dear reader, is the best real estate deal since the Oklahoma Land Rush.
When you pay $5.5 million and sell for $2.7 million you lose $2.8 million. That dear reader, means the citizens/ taxpayers of Huntsville take it in the shorts to the tune of $2.8 million dollars. Maybe I'm missing something here or maybe it's the new math.
Gosh, if the university could have made this deal just a couple of years earlier maybe they could have afforded to build a medical school right here in Walker County. That would have made the medical school right next door to the hospital.
