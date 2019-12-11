I wish everyone in town could have been to the State of the City meeting Monday night. To see and hear Mayor Andy Brauninger was a true honor. To experience the heart felt expression of his love for our city revealed the depth of his character and sincerity.
Mayor Brauninger’s devotion to public service represents the best of mankind’s effort to love one another and to be good stewards. He, honoring his wife in his reflections on his time as mayor shared that “she served as I served.”
Generous with his appreciation for city personnel and all in attendance he outlined the accomplishments behind us and the goals ahead for Huntsville. I will always be grateful for Mr. and Mrs. Brauninger for their contribution to Huntsville and for the service and love they share with our community.
We can each do our part and help the city as Mayor Brauninger encouraged everyone Monday night during his address; by volunteering and joining the citizen boards and commissioners that are there for each of us to serve on. This may be the greatest way to show our thanks and appreciation to the Brauningers, by serving as they serve the city we love.
