An SHSU History Professor and three other teachers wrote, "Texas distorts Sam Houston's true legacy" which was published in Yahoo's "The Conversation" as well as the Houston Chronicle. It is my opinion as a historian and theologian who has lived on the Sam Houston Homestead property since 1950, that the authors are somewhat confused about the true facts about why slavery was acceptable and considered a normal institution promoted by the God of the Christian Bible Himself and the fact that Jesus never condemned slavery.
"Moreover of the children of the strangers that do sojourn among you, of them shall ye buy and of their families that are with you, which they begat in your land: and they shall be your possession. And ye shall take them as an inheritance for your children after you, to inherit them for a possession." — Leviticus 25: 45-46.
However, Sam Houston despised slavery to the point that he promoted legislation to make the illegal importation of slaves into Texas a capital crime declaring that that anyone importing a slave illegally would be considered a pirate and would be "summarily executed without benefit of clergy."
Although he and his wife, Margaret Lea, did own slaves, they were treated like family and were allowed to work for others and keep their earnings. In fact, Houston's slave Joshua Houston had accumulated the equivalent of $175,000 in gold and offered his life savings to Margaret Lea Houston for the benefit of her family after the death of Sam, but she refused to take it.
To get a first hand picture about how Sam Houston treated his slaves, read the book: "My Master - The Inside Story of Sam Houston and His Times" by his former slave, Jeff Hamilton.
It is extremely distressing that the SHSU History Department has distorted the facts about both slavery as an institution and Sam Houston's desire that all slaves be freed and educated. Throwing down Confederate statues and removing historical monuments is not ethical and erases both the good and bad parts of our history.
I would think that Texas historians would be more concerned with the horrendous acts of genocide carried out by people that are still honored as being Texas heroes. The most egregious example is continuing to name a university, schools and parks after Mirabeau B. Lamar who promoted and carried out atrocities against Sam Houston's friends, the Cherokee Indians.
I suggest that Lamar University's name be changed to Margaret Lea Houston University in honor of a woman that treated all people with kindness, including slaves and Indians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.