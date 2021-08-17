For over 60 years I have devoted a great deal of time and money attempting to educate our city officials and the U.S. Forest Service about the importance of protecting our native forests from wholesale clearcutting and associated environmental atrocities with little success.
In the meantime we decried the ugliness and sprawl in and around Conroe and vowed never to allow Huntsville to follow Conroe's then bad example.
So, while Huntsville was steadily destroying our urban forests, tearing down historic buildings and causing widespread sprawl and blight, Conroe did an about face and began to respect and appreciate its trees and historic buildings.
Huntsville's mayor has not only shown virtually no interest in preserving the natural beauty of Huntsville but is dismissive of the damages caused to the interior of our Children's Museum when raw sewage backed into it and flooded it with human feces due to a defective sewer line, although he promised to have the city pay for the extensive damages to the museum and has reneged on his promise so the museum is still closed for fear that it is still contaminated.
On July 30th, Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski, called to arrange a visit to our Museum of African and African American Museum of Art, History and Culture. He said that he wanted to build a museum devoted to African American Art, History and Culture in Conroe. He and his 9 year old son toured not only our "African" museum but also our museums of Texas Art, Texas Furniture, Texas Stoneware and our Museum of Atrocities.
We always give children square nails if the visit the "Furniture Museum" and an arrowhead if they visit the "Indian Museum", which makes children interested in learning more about history.
So finally, after well over half a century after we had been encouraging the protection of our trees, Huntsville is talking about a tree ordinance, but from the article in Tuesday's edition of The Item it appears that the ordinance will be rather weak and toothless.
Mayor Czajkoski and I have a mutual friend, Jack Hill, of Burditt Consultants. Hill is an urban forester and prepared an Urban Forest Technical Manual for The City of Conroe over 10 years ago.
The manual can easily be downloaded and I urge our mayor, every council member and every department head as well as other city employees and interested citizens to read this well prepared manual to gain an understanding of how far ahead Conroe has been in protecting their trees than we have been.
I was able to convince Walmart corporate to save a few old-growth post oaks, with council fighting against my efforts.
I hope that at the very least a new tree ordinance will be tough enough to prevent another possible environmental disaster.
