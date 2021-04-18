$127 million in wasted tax dollars will not enhance the education of even one child in Huntsville. For proof, just look at the photo on the front page of Saturday's edition of The Item, of a multi-million dollar building facade with zero value to education.
What it represents is waste, greed, arrogance and a total lack of how to enhance the education of children at zero cost to the taxpayers. How many children will gain any intellectual knowledge by wasting millions of dollars on a football stadium while the taxpayer owned college stadium sits empty on Huntsville High School game nights? And please do not forget that the millions is just the tip of the iceberg since interest on the department, maintenance, utilities and other costs are not included in the bond issue.
The Greek philosopher and educator, Socrates, believed that exercising the human brain anywhere either alone or with others was the essence of education, whether in the forest, in the forum, at home or anywhere with no need for massive absurd, costly school buildings that have no brain, soul or ability to educate anyone.
Please vote 'no' to stupidly wasting mega-millions of dollars to enhance the egos of those that fabricated and concocted this insanity.
And then there is the absurd waste of $2.8 million dollars to connect Ravenwood Village to Walmart and beyond when the 30 foot connection between the two areas could have been paved many years ago for less than $50,000.
The fact that Walmart owns the little strip of mud separating the two areas has zero bearing on the situation. A simple phone call by me to Walmart H.Q. in Bentonville, Arkansas saved the ancient oak grove in front of Walmart when it was about to be bulldozed.
I was told by Walmart executives that the city of Huntsville never once asked the company to protect the oak grove and that there was enough land to move the store back and save the entire grove which would have been done if the city had asked.
If our chamber of commerce, city government, and county judge called Walmart executives to accomplish the connection that would no doubt enhance our economy, including Walmart's bottom line, then $2.8 million in tax dollars could be saved. Why should we go into debt to help develop a 250 unit apartment complex? If it makes sense to the developer to spend a tiny fraction of the cost of the development to enhance its value then it would be done by those that stand to gain financially rather than the taxpayers of Huntsville.
Over the past 70 years of living in Huntsville, I have watched as our community, which served as the cultural, educational and political center of Texas until the death of Sam Houston reverted from having been built by highly educated leaders into a pathetic town that appears to be managed by under-educated, yet greedy and arrogant people with inbred white-trash values.
I watched in horror as the world class Gibbs mansion was demolished for no reason except to be replaced with an ugly (now abandoned) gas station. I watched in horror as Margaret Lea Houston's Greek Revival cottage was vandalized and converted into a shack.
I have watched in horror as one of the most beautiful towns in Texas has been converted into just one more pathetically ugly East Texas virtual slum.
A ridiculously expensive fancy school building cannot undo the damage from decades of abuse of our trees, our historic buildings and homes, and our total lack of appreciation for anything but stoking egos not based on anything rational or with educational or aesthetic value.
One of the finest educational venues in Huntsville is at our prayer garden at 1401 19th Street, which represents the type of venue where Socrates met with students in the open air and in the midst of the wonders of the natural world. And it is available at any time to be used by teachers and students at no cost to the taxpayers.
The Ethician Foundation also owns thousands of acres of wildlife sanctuaries and botanical preserves on Lake Livingston that can be used for educational purposes as well as fifteen art, history, and cultural museums that are available to provide educational opportunities for school children as well as adults at no cost to the taxpayers.
