Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are modern day Neroes, fiddling around in rocket ships while our biosphere is being destroyed by greed and overpopulation. The idiot, Stephen Hawking said that after we have finally destroyed this planet we will all have to get in rocket ships and colonize another planet.
I'll bet that Bezos and Musk are already counting the trillions of dollars they will earn pre-selling tickets to Mars or Uranus, but wait!!! Neither of those planets are capable of supporting 7.9 billion people so it would be necessary to go to a planet that could support and sustain 7.9 billion people that breed like rodents.
If any planets in the universe are capable of supporting human life they would already be teeming with life forms, perhaps including creatures far more advanced and intelligent than our ignorant masses of humanity.
Therefore it would be necessary to destroy all forms of life on that planet that would compete with our species just as Columbus began the horrible genocidal campaign to destroy native Americans in the name of Jesus and we slaughtered 50 million bison to starve out the Native Americans that had survived into the 19th century in the United States.
An even more dangerous human currently residing on our planet is the Left Behind Cult Leader, John Hagee, who tells his brain-washed followers that Jesus won't come back until we have destroyed this planet in a nuclear holocaust in the Middle East.
Now getting back to the idiocy of the "big bang" creating the universe out of virtually nothing some 13 billion years ago. The first day that Hawking began to jabber about the "Big Bang", I knew that was a totally bogus theory, perhaps based on too much LSD. My theory is that the universe or perhaps an infinite number of universes breathe over the course of billions of years by exploding from Black Holes from the collapse of earlier "big bangs" and then collapsing back into new "black holes".
Sending humans to Mars or even back to the Moon is an absurd waste of tax dollars or billionaire dollars that should be spent on attempting to save all life forms on this planet. A number of years ago The Ethician Foundation founded The Institute for Strategic Biospheric Studies with the hope that people that really care about the future health of the life support systems that keep our biosphere healthy would embrace our efforts but to date neither the Pentagon, Nasa or the billionaire "Rocket Men" have not yet helped us with even one red cent.
The main reason that I include the Pentagon in the equation is that the greatest threat to the survival of America is the unraveling of the intricate web of life that we depend on for not only our individual survival but the survival of this country and the planet itself.
Spending billions slaughtering innocent civilians around the globe to start endless wars does far more harm to the future of the United States than using the money for universal health care, making sure that all children get superior educational opportunities, that all women across the globe have access to birth control and that the wholesale destruction of the last intact old growth forests and other natural ecosystems are protected to help control global warming and other dangerous human caused changes to our climate.
Flashback: My dear friend, Congressman Charlie Wilson, showed up at my office unannounced in June of 1990. We went into the Board Room and Charlie said words that I will never forget. "George, I destroyed the Soviet Empire last year by bogging them down in a war in Afghanistan that nobody could ever win and if America is ever so stupid as to get into wars in the Middle East and especially Afghanistan, it will bankrupt America too.
