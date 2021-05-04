Once again Robin Montgomery distorts historical facts to promote his radical concept of Christianity. For example, Jefferson was a deist and didn't believe in the Trinity or much in the writings of the misogynist and psycho-sexual pervert called Paul.
Stephen F. Austin promoted slavery and Mirabeau B. Lamar was a genocidal maniac that believed that "the only good Indian" was a dead Indian.
Our country was built on the bodies of Native Americans and the labor of slaves.
In 1969 I was trained to "kill commies for Christ", "kill them all and let God sort them out" and "kill everything that moves". Jesus has been used to justify mass murder for nearly 2,000 years.
