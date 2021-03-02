Where was our Chamber of Commerce when we desperately needed it to endorse building the SHSU Medical School in Huntsville and when we desperately needed it to endorse keeping the nursing school in Huntsville open, rather than helping wealthy Montgomery County get even richer?
Endorsing an almost 10% property tax increase when people are losing their homes to tax foreclosure sales, due to the inability of many citizens to pay the absurd annual increases in appraisals and thus taxes, verges on insanity.
Are you kidding? $92 million to renovate four existing schools boggles my mind as being about $50 million more than it would cost me to do the same. So the question is, follow the money trail and try to figure out how HISD could possibly waste that much money unless the waste would find its way into the pockets of unethical profiteers.
My family moved to Huntsville in 1950 and HISD always used the stadium facilities of the college at little cost to the taxpayers. Squandering $35 million to build an unneeded football stadium while the SHSU stadium we have always used sits empty is the utter height of stupidity.
Not one child will gain any educational or intellectual development either running around on a ball field or sitting in the stands watching young people develop head, back, leg and other injuries that will haunt them for the rest of their lives.
I say, "VOTE NO" on this proposed insane bond issue and wait to "VOTE YES" when and if the HISD Board comes to their senses and proposes a bond that is strictly based on improving the quality of education in our community.
