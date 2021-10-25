Colin Powell has more than a "blot" on his record. He has the blood of up to 1.2 million Iraqis and Afghans on his hands as he was instrumental in starting the endless wars in the Middle East that Charlie Wilson personally warned me about in June of 1990 in my office in Huntsville.
I feel confident that Charlie also personally warned Colin Powell and George W. Bush that if America ever got involved wars in the Middle East, especially Afghanistan, it would virtually bankrupt America as it had done to the Soviet Union.
In addition, it is my opinion that we knew where Saddam Husein was within 10 feet at all times as well as knowing the whereabouts of Ben Laden at all times. Saddam Husein had nothing to do with 911 and it is impossible to run and manage an international terrorist organization our of a mud compound in Pakistan or a cave in Afghanistan without a massive communications network that could be hacked into 24/7/365.
Colin Powell was not a stupid or incompetent soldier and it is also my opinion that he was well aware of the fact that there were zero "weapons of mass destruction" in Iraq and if there had been we would have known precisely where they were located and could have targeted their positions and destroyed them without killing hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women and children.
My suspicion is that he may have been under pressure from the warmongering George W. Bush to promote the war in Iraq which he no doubt regretted for fear that it might "blot his record".
