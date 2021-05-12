Right-wingers call "universal health care" socialistic and hence it is more American to allow children without money or access to healthcare to die than it would be to take care of them by leaving out the insurance company executives who rake millions out of the pockets of poor and middle class families while they fly around in their corporate jets.
An entire page in the May 11th Item was devoted to exposing the irrefutable fact that there is no private real estate ownership in America. All homes, ranches, buildings and other "real" property is owned by our communist government. Property taxes are not taxes at all. The so-called property taxes are rents forced upon people who may have worked 30 years to pay their bank or mortgage company believing that after the loan was paid off that they would actually own their homes.
That is not the case at all as failure to pay rent to the corrupt communist system will result in eviction and one's home will be 'sold' on the courthouse steps to another person that will then begin the process of paying rent to our Communist government in order to live in the home.
There were 29 property owners listed in The Item that will lose their homes and other properties on June 1, 2021 unless they can come up with past due "rents", penalties and interest.
Even more tragic is that many Central Appraisal Districts, especially our Walker County CAD, uses the appraisal system to punish certain property owners with absurd and totally unfair appraisals and at the same time rewards "insiders" and people loyal to the controlling oligarchy with lower appraisals.
If anyone doubts that the system is 'rigged' and completely unfair except to "loyalists", then I will be happy to show documentation proving this fact.
