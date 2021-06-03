Adaptive reuse of the old hospital is the correct route to take in enlarging our city hall. The bogus excuse that the buildings must be demolished due to asbestos makes no sense as the asbestos must be removed before the buildings could be demolished. Wish the asbestos gone, there is zero excuse to demolish perfectly good and sound buildings that could easily last for another 100 years.
The oldest building that we have restored in Tuscany dates back to the year 900, was updated in the 1680's and 1990's, and should be perfectly usable for the next few hundred years barring major earthquakes.
The oldest buildings that we have restored in Walker and San Jacinto Counties dates back to 1830, 1831, 1834, 1843, 1845, another 1845, 1848 and others well over 100 years of age.
According to the Walker County CAD, the old hospital buildings contain over 80,000 square feet of space and are valued at nearly $4 million dollars.
As such it would be totally insane to destroy existing buildings worth $4 million rather than adapt them to use by the city for a new city hall with a nice pedestrian bridge and passageway to and from the old city hall, giving the city room for growth for the next several decades.
I would be happy to work with the city pro bono to help determine how the buildings could be adapted for future use by the city, thus saving the taxpayers multi-millions of dollars that would be wasted demolishing the current structures and erecting new ones at exorbitant cost.
