As Walker County Historical Commission Restoration Specialist Emeritus, I have always stood by to provide guidance on the restoration of historic buildings, pro-bono.
The fact is that in 1987, Morris Waller, the Chairman of the Robert A. Josey Foundation became obsessed with calling for the demolition of the Scout Lodge, due to some rotten logs and a worn out roof. When I found out about this attack against one of our few remaining Nationally Significant Landmarks, I gathered my crew of preservation experts and we began replacing the rotten logs and then installed a "lifetime" metal roof, that should never have to be replaced during the rest of this century.
I have personally directed the moving of and restoration of six historic log buildings in Walker and San Jacinto Counties. In each case, these historic buildings dating from 1830 to 1890 had been threatened with imminent demolition.
I would be happy to visit with any contractor or contractors chosen by the Josey Scout Lodge Board of Trustees and provide guidance based on my many years of experience restoring log buildings, including the Josey Scout Lodge some 34 years ago.
