My wife Janet and I would like to thank the HISD Board and Superintendent Sheppard for their COVID-19 related actions as described in the March 23, 2021 issue of the Huntsville Item. As two retired educators we value very highly the ability to be face-to-face with students, and we are happy that HISD will continue to take the steps needed to make this a relatively safe thing to do in Huntsville schools.
The data concerning relatively few infections acquired on campuses by students and staff—only 4.5% of a reported 377 cases—seem to us to show that their policies have been working. So, our hat’s off to the HISD trustees and Superintendent Sheppard!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.