My wife Janet and I would like to thank the HISD Board and Superintendent Sheppard for their COVID-19 related actions as described in the March 23, 2021 issue of the Huntsville Item. As two retired educators we value very highly the ability to be face-to-face with students, and we are happy that HISD will continue to take the steps needed to make this a relatively safe thing to do in Huntsville schools. 

The data concerning relatively few infections acquired on campuses by students and staff—only 4.5% of a reported 377 cases—seem to us to show that their policies have been working. So, our hat’s off to the HISD trustees and Superintendent Sheppard!

 

