In the August 6 Item, Bill Ketter's article suggested that a big problem with mass shootings is guns. Obviously, if there were no guns, then mass shootings would not occur. Mass shootings generate immense emotional response. This is understandable .The previous weekend, more people were gunned down in Chicago than in the two mass shootings combined. I suspect that the average person thinks the shootings in Chicago were deserved and the mass shootings were innocent people. I admit that I tend to discount the shootings in Chicago as having no impact on my life and saving law enforcement and the courts, time and money in the future.
The NRA operates on the historical principle that any gun control is a step in the direction of eventual confiscation of all guns and then the suppression of our precious freedoms. Disarming the people has been the first step toward governments taking away freedoms throughout history. I suspect that there are some in our government who would be thrilled at such a prospect. I do not want my descendents to lose their freedoms to this.
The news today stated that the Ohio shooter was reported to the police previously, as being unstable. The majority of mass shooters have some history of instability. I believe that this is where our efforts should be directed and not at gun control.
— Gerry Etheredge, Huntsville
