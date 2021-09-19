A special thanks to Gene C. Blair's commentary: Are you clear-eyed on COVID.
We may be wide eyed on the scope of the covid problem, teary-eyed at the personal tragedy we encounter.
But clear-eyed?
Anything but, no thanks to politicians, social media, biased news reporter, pundits and quacks. Just read Saturday's paper to see Huntsville ISD's response to the problem. No to mask mandate. What a shame, putting our teachers and children in harms way. Why?
