George Russell, please don’t waste your time on something that is clearly beyond what you know.
I am an actual PhD in physics from Rice University. Your thoughts on the “Big Bang Theory” are ignorant of where physics is today. Wilson and Penzais’ discovery of the microwave background radiation is a key to understanding how the universe evolved. I would point out that computer modeling based on that initial condition of background microwave radiation can accurately predict the current universe.
The supernova observations at the Blanco Telescope in Chile ( an interesting place to visit) led to the startling fact that the universe is accelerating its expansion. This led to the need for dark matter and dark energy to explain the observations that there was large unobservable mass to explain galactic Einstein gravitational rotation. George, if you have the explanation that these predominate unknown parts of the total mass of the universe, the Nobel praise is yours.
Nobel Prize winner Roger Penrose (Hawkings’ Mentor) had a sabbatical year at Rice while I was a grad student. He was developing his work for White Holes that create unlimited mass and energy which is a more likely cause of our universe than your black hole babbling. In general, don’t pontificate on science you clearly don’t understand. - you just embarrass yourself.
