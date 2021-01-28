I wanted to make a quick clarification to the article that was published on Jan. 28, 2021. While Walker County is actively petitioning and advocating for vaccines, unfortunately we do not know when those shots will get here. We are following up daily to ensure that this occurs as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, it is up to the state as to who gets the shots and when. We are doing everything we can do be ready for our delivery, and we know everyone is anxiously awaiting their shots. Hang in there!
This is an incredible community, and the outpouring of support and volunteers has been humbling to say the least. The county is working tirelessly, as is the hospital, our clinic staff, and more people than I could possibly list here. While we cannot control when the shots get here, we can stay active in our advocacy. Unfortunately the supply is very short all around the state. While waiting is discouraging, it doesn't mean we quit. The state is waiting to see what their federal allocation will be. When they know more, we will know more. They very recently decided to wait on seeing these federal numbers before determining more shipments. If the allocations from the federal government increases, this will help the counties in line to become a hub (us and others) significantly.
Thank all of you for your patience. This information is changing minute to minute, and we will continue to keep all of you updated.
