In regard to the letter written by Dennis Beal on January 14th, I have to wonder about whether or not Mr. Beal listened to the people who spoke to the Commissioners Court about their concerns.
My personal regret is that I did not go voice my opinion about why the monument should be removed from the Walker County property. I did listen to many of the statements being made to the commissioners and I really thought they were so well researched and factual that I couldn't fathom the commissioners voting "no' on the removal of it.
Some of the Walker County citizens who spoke presented mini-history lessons, others presented personal reasons for removing the monument. Each presentation was unique to that person, well thought out, and well researched. Some told about personal negative experiences, others were factual, given by SHSU professors and other history buffs. All were presented respectfully and passionately.
Mr. Beal states that the monument represents men who were fighting for freedom from an "oppressive federal government". When in fact their treasonist acts were to sustain a way of life based on free labor provided by slaves.
I would like to know where Mr. Beal got the figure of 98% of Confederate soldiers not owning slaves. I have read 1 out of 4 families in Texas at that time owned slaves. I'm not positive what the right percentage is but, I find it hard to believe 98% of the soldiers didn't own slaves.
Now, let's get to the part where Mr. Beal weaves the idea that the people who spoke to our Walker County Commissioners were a small group of extremists who wanted to destroy the monument! I believe they represented a large group of Walker County Citizens, I'm sorry we who were silent didn't make that clear.
First: They didn't want to destroy the monument, they wanted it removed from the courthouse lawn. They suggested moving it to a more appropriate place such as a cemetery for Confederate soldiers or a historical museum.
Second: To say they used a "nihilistic" ( terroristic) approach and "recusant" (refusal to accept or obey established authority) position, has made me think he doesn't have a clue about what went on in the meetings.
Commissioners are elected people who govern Walker County. They don't just fix our roads and bridges, they do much more and they represent us, the citizens of Walker County. The 6th item on the Commissioners Court Agenda is "Citizens Input". To me, that means if you have a concern or a problem concerning the county, you take it to them. If you do want to bring something to their attention., there are rules and regulations to abide by. All of the citizens who spoke did abide by those rules and regulations. They were all Walker County citizens with real concerns except one. That one person did not live in Walker County and he spoke against moving the monument. The behavior of this group of citizens was NOT nihilistic nor recusant to the commissioners!
It took 6 months for the commissioners to even acknowledge this group of citizens. When they decided these people weren't going away without some acknowledgment, they put the subject on the agenda and voted to leave the monument where it is. At the next meeting, some expressed their great disappointment and then left the court. I personally couldn't believe their verdict, it was cold and hateful in my opinion.
Mr. Beal says we should be duly proud of our commissioners, I say shame on them!
This decision tells me Walker County still suppresses our African Americans as well as other minorities.
