Our country is in turmoil.
Peaceful protesters are a viable way for disgruntled individuals or groups to get their agenda heard. Our constitution guarantees this right to them, but some people use these protests as an excuse to rampage and destroy what ever they are capable of destroying. They seem to have a totally different agenda from those who protest peacefully. They have no qualms as to who or what they hurt. Their ultimate goal is not totally understood. Some of them destroy simply because of meanness. There is some belief that many of them are motivated by some outside group of people, who have a dangerous agenda for my country.
I fully realize my radicalism. Those who choose to destroy other's property should be stopped, regardless of what is required to do so. There are less than lethal methods for stopping these violent groups. Governing bodies,usually liberal, will not allow their use. Perhaps pain would make them think better of their destructive actions. My suspicions are that many liberal individuals as well as liberal groups would prefer total destruction if that could give them power and control. I believe somehow their thinking is that the mayhem will gain them votes.
I also do not want our people to lose the freedoms and liberties that they now possess. The majority of conservative groups, from outward appearances, desire to conserve our heritage and our constitution as imperfect as it may be. They have no desire to gain anything through mayhem and destruction of someone's property. They do not want to lose what liberties we have left. I believe that liberal thinking is to gain votes at any cost to our country. If they are able to bring into our country as many naive and gullible people (think votes) possible, they can gain total control of our nation.
I firmly believe that our country and freedoms will no longer exist as before. I shudder to think of our country with open borders. My belief is that the liberal intention is to gain power, and control, regardless of the cost to you, me and our country.
No one group of people, conservative, liberal or other philosophies, should ever have absolute power and control over our country. I do believe that this is the goal of many liberal thinking people and groups.
