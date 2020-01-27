This letter is a response to the emotional hysterics against our county commissioners declaring Walker County a ‘Gun Sanctuary County’ by Reverends Oliver, Mock, Willis and Hester.
First off, they are dead wrong about there being no gun confiscation in the U.S. It has already happened in New York City and California and Senator Diane Feinstein (D- Cal.) and former Democratic presidential candidate BetoO’Rourke have both admitted that they would like to see gun confiscation on a national basis. None of the other 20 or so Domocratic presidential candidates have criticized, much less condemned.
I found their comments about veterans who are suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder confusing. Most guys I know who join the Army and Marines love guns up to and including artillery.
I resent their condemning Walker County as poor, mentally ill, illegally armed and housing domestic abusers.
How is declaring Walker County as a gun sanctuary county going to “literally cede weapons to those who would do harm in this community?”
By the way I believe the earliest record of people control/ victim disarmament (what domocrat’s call gun control) is the Holy Bible!
1 Samuel 13:19 — “Now there was no smith to be found throughout all of the land of Israel, for the Philistines said, ‘Lest the Hebrews make themselves swords of spears.’”
Jesus Christ wanted the disciples to have swords for personal protection. Luke 22:36-38 — He said to them, ‘But now, let him who has a purse take it, and likewise a bag. And let him who has no sword sell his mantle and buy one. For I tell you that this scripture must be fulfilled in me. ‘And he was reckoned with the transgressors’; for what is written about me has its fulfillment.” And they said, “Look, Lord, here are two swords.” And he said to them, “It is enough.”
