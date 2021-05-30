Huntsville is a sprawling community which encompasses a large population from the South and West to the North and East.
Downtown Huntsville is an adorable location which attracts visitors from all over and allows locals to do business. City hall is currently located close to Downtown Huntsville as well as Sam Houston State University, which is expanding and remodelling buildings all over the city. SHSU is improving the look of buildings all over Huntsville. They could potentially purchase the existing city hall building for the use of the university which could attract more students and their families to the Downtown area and make it more attractive to visitors.
The current city hall is quite unremarkable as it stands. You can barely tell by driving by that it is a city hall. Compared to city hall buildings in other cities, it is disappointing from the outside. Allowing it to be purchased, beautified and used for another purpose could benefit the Downtown area and The Avenues neighborhood tremendously.
The proposed new location at Rosenwall and FM 2821 is only 1.4 miles from the current location and a 2 minute drive from city hall. The new location would be next door to one of the busiest city departments, the Police Department and be close to the other city departments located at the service center on Hwy 75 North. Moving city hall will allow for city staff to stay in their current facility and easily move to their new facility when it is ready. Keeping the current location will force them to move into the police station currently located on 11th street until construction is complete. Forcing two moves which will cost the taxpayers more money.
The proposed location on FM 2821 is conveniently located because of it’s wide roads. It is also located central to everything in Huntsville. People in Elkins can hop on I-45 and take it over to FM 2821, while people off Hwy 19 can take Hwy 19 straight over. People in The Avenues will have a 3-4 minute drive instead of a 1-2 minute drive and people living further South can easily get there by Hwy 19 or I-45. People who live North can take 980 and FM 247 to easily access FM 2821 and forgo driving into the busyness of central Huntsville.
When is the last time you came to city hall? Was it to sign up for new utility service? Was it to pay your bill in the drive through? Did you attend a city council meeting? These things will be easily accessible at the new facility which will have an abundance of parking, easy access from many locations and fit within the bond budget that was approved by citizens in 2016.
Keeping city hall in its current location will cost the taxpayers more money to find creative ways to fit a growing office building and accommodate the parking needs of the employees. The land at FM 2821 is already owned by the city, not costing the taxpayers anything above the cost of the design and building of the new facility.
Another proposal being discussed is purchasing the land owned by the Walker County Hospital District to be used as the new sight for City Hall. This has a price tag of about $2 million over what is proposed for the FM 2821 location. A bonus to moving city hall is that the city will be able to sell it and make some money from the sale. Keeping city hall where it stands will not allow for that sale.
There are numerous benefits to building city hall at FM 2821 and Rosenwall Rd. It is efficient, practical and saves the taxpayers money. Please email the city council with any questions or concerns at Council@HuntsvilleTX.gov.
