So far this month we have 59 COVID-19 cases, it seems to increase every other day. I can see why.
When we go get groceries I see the young and old going in to Krogers, Walmart and H-E-B without wearing a mask. It's time for the county judge to enforce wearing mask in public.
For all we know, someone might be carrying the virus, being asymptomatic and we don't know if he/she has already had the virus. The health department needs to start doing random testing to find out who already has had it and was mildly sick.
We don't know who is walking around or working spreading the virus. Years ago I worked for the state health department in communicable diseases, I was an investigator and did tracing of all contacts to the case.
All of this need to be done here soon, so we can go back to work.
