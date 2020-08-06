Dennis Bel’s recent letter to the editor in The Item was head-shaking and much too long to answer paragraph by paragraph. He seems to feel that the South was fighting an invading army (the South fired on Fort Sumter); that the South was rebelling against a repressive government (“repressive” only in that it wanted to limit or remove slavery); and that no Confederate soldier fought for slavery.
In fact, he challenges readers to find any diaries or writings from a soldier that mentioned slavery. Actually, it is not hard to do. Here is one example from a lecture given in 2011 on behalf of the Fort Sumter-Fort Moultrie Historical Trust by James M. McPherson, an American historian who received the 1989 Pulitzer Prize for his Civil War book “Battle Cry of Freedom.”
“A Georgia officer fighting in the Atlanta campaign during 1864 wrote his wife that ‘in two months more we will perhaps be an independent nation or a nation of slaves.’ If we lose, ‘not only will the negroes be free but … we will all be on a common level.’ But a Texas private remained confident even in 1864 that Confederate victory would prevent this from happening, because ‘we are fighting for matters real and tangible … our property and our homes … they for matters abstract and intangible … for the flimsy and abstract idea that a negro is equal to an Anglo American.’”
Rather than take on Mr. Bel’s entire dubious history of the Old South I will simply direct him to the Articles of Secession of the various states, several of which specifically mention slavery and the rest of which mention it in support writings.
Any soldier who took an oath to that country, then took up arms for it, was fighting to create a new nation where the ownership of human beings would be central to its economy. That does not take away from their valor on the battlefield; however, it does mean that in 2021 to have a monument to them on a courthouse square, calling them “patriots” and complete with the Confederate Battle Flag, is not fitting.
Mr. Bels goes on to compare the soldiers of the Confederacy with the Founding Fathers and those who fought against the crown. There is no comparison. Our nation’s war for independence was not fought for slavery. True, that new nation did go on to tolerate and allow slavery for far too long, but the war was not fought to preserve the right to own human beings.
