At a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, President Trump referred to tearing down Confederate monuments as an attack on “our heritage” and then referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as “thugs.” These are not unrelated statements, and they have implications for our community.
Trump’s rallying cry of “our heritage” echoes sentiments of some in our community who feel removing the Confederate Monument next to the Courthouse is somehow an erasure of history. Removal of Confederate monuments--notably erected not at the Civil War’s conclusion, but amidst calls for racial desegregation--is indicative of a thoughtful reckoning with history, an attempt to live up to ideals of justice by addressing a history of racial injustice. That which we choose to memorialize in our public spaces is demonstrative of our community’s values. As professors from Sam Houston State University’s history department aptly put it “A building dedicated to the principle of equal justice should not have a monument in front dedicated to the exact opposite ideal.”
At the same time, calling Black Lives Matter protesters “thugs” is also a statement of values. In vilifying these protesters, the President--and community members who agree with him--fail to acknowledge that young people are actively engaging their communities. The young people organizing the peaceful protests in Huntsville are certainly not thugs, but deeply concerned community members going above and beyond addressing racial inequalities while exercising their 1st Amendment Rights. They deserve our support.
These protesters aren’t attacking history but rather demanding we collectively reckon with ongoing anti-Black oppression. This is what democracy looks like.
